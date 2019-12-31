The Kano State government has suspended the proposed banning of male and female on the same tricycle, thus bringing jubilation in the ancient commercial city on Tuesday.

The Nation reports that Kano state Government suspended the implementation of the proposed ban, following public outcry and outright rejection.

Kano approves multimillion Naira Hospital projects as Ganduje appoints 5 Special Advisers

It should be recalled that Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had last week announced the plan through Commander General of Hisba Board, Harun Ibn-Sina at a function held at Bayero University Kano to effect the law from January 2020

According to a source, the Governor had jettisoned the implementation of the law due to the controversy it has been generating and to safeguard the implementation from degenerating into crisis.

It was gathered that Governor Ganduje had gone into wide consultations and extensive deliberation with top government officials on their views on how to implement the law effective from January 1st,2020.

However, the Nation reports that at the time of filing this report,the government is yet to confirm the suspension of ban, while several efforts to get the views of the Chief Secretary Press to the Governor, Mallam Abba Auwal was not successful.

