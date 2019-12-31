A teenager, Adeshola Okiki, 17, and one Toheeb Abdulrasheed, 27 – both unemployed – were on Monday arraigned in Ikeja for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society and holding a cult meeting.

The duo was also charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court with conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by fighting in Mushin community in Lagos State, and disturbing the residents.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace and membership of an unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, the defendants threatened violence to the people of Mushin by fighting with one another in the name of an unlawful society known as “Future Boys.”

Koti told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Dec. 14 at 3.35p. m. at the New State High School, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the police received a call from one of the residents to the effect that the defendants were holding a cult meeting in the school premises.

“The police arrested the defendants while other suspects took to their heels,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened sections 42, 44, 56,168 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety each.

Tanimola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Tanimola adjourned the case until Jan. 22, for mention.

(NAN)

