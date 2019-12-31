Harambee Stars defender Abud Omar is on the verge of joining Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in January according to reports.

The player has been in the Netherlands in the past few weeks to negotiate a deal together with his representatives and it is believed he is being accessed by the club ahead of a potential signing.

Sparta is currently placed eleventh on the Eredivisie log with 23 points and will be up against giants Ajax in their next tie slated for January 19, 2020.

Based in the city of Rotterdam, Sparta was established in 1888 this making it the oldest professional team in the Netherlands. They play their home matches at The Castle Stadium and were promoted to the top flight in the 2018/19 season.

Apart from Sparta, the defender is believed to be attracting interest from clubs in Belgium and Romania with a return to Greece also said to be a possibility.

Abud has not been around the national team since head coach Francis Kimanzi took over due to lack of playing time after he parted ways with Romania’s top-flight side Sepsi in July.

Apart from Sepsi, Abud has featured for Cercle Brugge (Belgium), Slavia Sofia (Bulgaria), Panegialios (Greece), Tusker and Bandari FC in Kenya.

