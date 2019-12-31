The Sharia Court ll sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Tuesday struck out a defamation suit filed by Garba Dan’iya on behalf of his son, Muhammad against Hajia Maman-Hafiz Bashir.

Giving ruling, the Judge, Murtala Nasir said that the suit was wrongly file, adding that Dan’iya could not file the suit on his son’s behalf.

“The court hereby orders Dan’iya to inform his son, Muhammad to file the case himself if he wishes to do so, ’’Nasir said.

Earlier, Dan’iya told the court that on Dec.15, the respondent, without cautions, defamed Muhammad, his 17-year-old son in the public.

Dan’iya had among other prayers urged the court to mandate Bashir to stop labeling his son with derogatory names.

“I am praying the court to sanction her accordingly”, Dan’iya said.

