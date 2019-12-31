Craig Mawson has left Turf Moor to join Manchester United in a senior goalkeeping coaching role.

Mawson leaves his position as head of goalkeeping coaching within the Clarets’ Academy to join United where he will work with the first-team keepers under senior goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis.

“Burnley has been a big part of my life and I have built a real affinity with the club,” said the 40-year-old.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time there over all this time, and I am extremely grateful to Billy Mercer and all the Academy staff I have worked with. I can’t over-state what the club did for me.

“But to have this chance to work in a senior position at a club of Manchester United’s standing is a fantastic opportunity and one I’m delighted to take.”

Mawson’s move to Old Trafford ends an association with Burnley that goes back to the mid-1990s when he first joined the club as a player.

