Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably Manchester United’s greatest manager, and one of the best managers the modern game has seen.
The Northern Ireland-born celebrates his 78th birthday on New Year’s eve and football fans around the world will once again join in the celebrations.
He is Man United’s longest-serving manager, and in his 26 years in charge, the now 78-year-old won an amazing 38 trophies, turning the club into one of Europe’s elite sides.
Despite stepping down at the end of the 2012–13 season, Ferguson has remained part of the club over the years, attending matches at Old Trafford and away from home.
Achievements
- The first manager in English league history to win three consecutive league titles, which he did twice
- With 13 Premier League titles he is the most successful manager in the history
- He is also the most successful manager in Europe with seven titles
- He has won four LMA Manager of the Year awards
- He is also the highest recipient of Premier League Manager of the Month award with 27
