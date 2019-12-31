Lagos – Poly Products Director, Mr Pavan Gwalani has urged government at all levels to make road repair a priority in the coming year, to reduce time wasted in traffic gridlock.

Some of the equipment being installed at the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant in Ologbo, near Benin City.

Gwalani made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the conditions of roads and the situation with power in the nation had greatly affected the productivity of its people.

Be united with renewed vigour, determination, Atiku tells Nigerians

The director said that the most important resource any government could have was its people, and their state of mind, the situation around them and their happiness largely affect their levels of productivity at work.

“Businesses have been able to generate their power, which is okay, but consideration must be given to citizens as they are the ones that need it mostly.

“It takes some persons an average of two to four hours to get to work and back home, because of the state of our roads.

“This has greatly reduced the time parents spend guiding their children and this had let to a disjointed society.

“Also, a large amount of productivity is lost from the time spent on the road, and we also have the health aspect of it to address.

“Without proper power generation, children cannot study and this is affecting the next generation,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

