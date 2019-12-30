The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s 2020 TEF Entrepreneurship
Successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital and global networking opportunities.
Last year, the Foundation received about 216,000 applications, with 42% coming from women entrepreneurs, from every country on the continent.
The goal is to create millions of jobs and the revenue required for the sustainable development of the continent, implementing the philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the growth engine for Africa and
According to the Foundation’s 2018 Impact Report, 70% of the total number of businesses in its alumni network were still operational two years after benefitting from the Programme. The report also identified an increase of 189% revenue generated and 197% increase in the number of additional jobs created by beneficiaries post-graduation from the Programme, as well as a 100% commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.
Interested applicants can join this group of TEF Alumni to learn how to write a distinguishing application, proposal and business plan.
