



Two notorious petroleum tanker hijackers, Charles Obllomo and Osita Onyeka, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to divert 40,000litres of Petroleum Product, along Mile 2 Road.



The suspect who were part of a six man gang, clad in military camouflage, had attacked the driver of the truck, Muhammadu Mande, 42, and his conductor, Lawali Usman, 34.

ACF to FG: Deploy modern technology in tackling insecurity

Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck had loaded the PMS at Swift Depot, Apapa amd was billed for Kontagora, Niger State, when Obllomo, 37, and Onyeka , 35, had alongside two of their gang members who are currently at large accousted them.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the suspects were arrested on December 28, 2019, at 7 p.m., following information from a reliable source, to the Police Operatives from Itire Division.

Bala said: “ The police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, intercepted a DAF 85 Tanker with registration number Gage 743 XN loaded with 40,000 litres of Petroleum Products along Iyana Itire pin down point, Mile 2. The truck driver, Muhammadu Mande, of Yauri, Kebbi State and the conductor, Lawali Usman, of Minna, Niger State were rescued unhurt. Two suspects namely, Charles Obllomo of No 22 Bara Ayetoro Street off Boundary, Apapa and Osita Onyeka of Wasai area, Orile were arrested.

“ In his statement, the truck driver averred that his truck loaded with 40, 000 litres of PMS at Swift Depot, Apapa was billed for Kontagora, Niger State. That on getting to a bad portion of the road at Mile 2, four men in military uniform stopped him and asked what Products he was carrying before ordering him and his conductor out of the truck into a red Toyota Corrola. The two suspects in Police custody, took possession of the truck. The driver and his conductor were sandwiched by the four men in military uniform in the Toyota Corolla. The truck was driving behind the Toyota Corolla and heading to an unknown destination before it was intercepted by the Police.

“ According to the driver, he initially thought the Hijackers were military men on stop and search duty until they started beating him and his conductor and threatened to kill them if they refuse to follow their orders. The two suspects were arrested in the truck and taken to the Station. The four suspects in military uniforms escaped with bullet wounds after a fierce battle with the Police. The Truck and the Toyota Corolla were recovered and moved to the Police Station.

“ Two pairs of vehicle plate numbers and military caps were recovered in the Corolla. The truck containing the PMS was handed over to the owner, Sani Samaila, the Manager, Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Kontagora, Niger State. The owner of the truck was full of gratitude to the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command for coming to their rescue, saying that truck owners have suffered a lot of losses from the activities of those truck Hijackers in the past without remedy but that since the arrival of the new Commissioner of Police and the deployment of Police officers on Vehicles and Motorcycles Patrols, such ugly incidents have reduced.

“ That the syndicate usually hijack trucks, offload the content in locations, mostly outside Lagos State and abandon the truck for the owners to find after some days or weeks. ”

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has also directed the Commander, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to take over the investigation and ensure that the fleeing suspects are arrested, as Investigation is ongoing, the two suspects will be charged to Court.

