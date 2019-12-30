The caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state, Abayomi Adesanya, on Monday intervened in the face -off among members of the Ilutitun branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Adesanya said at the meeting he convened that he intervened in the matter because of an intelligence report he received on the tension over a change of leadership between two factions of the union.

He said his intervention is also necessary to forestall breakdown of law and order. The council boss, who met with leaders of the union at the Ilutitun Motor Park, urged them to shun violence and allow peace to reign.

The council boss also warned that anyone planning to jeopardise the existing peace in the council would be dealt with no matter how highly placed.

“This meeting is necessary due to the intelligence report gathered in the last few days of an impending factional overthrow of leadership of the union which might instigate violence.

“It is therefore, imperative to let you know that the government will not condone any act capable of jeopardising the existing peace in the council.

“I want to appeal to all aggrieved members to see themselves as brothers rather than enemies and shun any act capable of promoting violence as the government will not hesitate to proscribe the union’s activities if your members do not uphold peace,” he said.

In his remarks, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilutitun Police Division, Wole Ogodo, also appealed to the union to allow peace to reign.

He warned that anyone found culpable of promoting crisis would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In their separate response, the two factional leaders, Talabi Maperemi and Adewale Adefehinti, thanked the council boss and the police for the opportunity given to them to air their views.

They both promised to shun violence, uphold peace and abide by the terms and conditions of the government on the matter.

