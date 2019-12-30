The Kano State Government has concluded arrangements to begin the payment of N30,000 minimum wage effective from December 2019.

This was disclosed at the end of a meeting held between the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council in Kano on Thursday.

The Punch reports that the categories for the increment are as follows: Grade level O9, 14 %; GL-10, 11 %; GL-12, 10 %; GL-13, 9 %; GL-14, 8%; GL-15-17, 6 %.

The letter conveying the agreement reads,”Government has agreed to commence the payment of the new minimum wage effective from December, 2019, while arrears of April-November, 2019, will be settled on installments.”

“Having resolved on the above percentage increases, as well as the salary tables of the affected categories, attached herewith, three representatives each from the government and labour sides, as well as two witnesses from each.

“Herewith in a letter, signed by the Head of Service, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Salary and Wages were all from the government side; while from the Labour side, were the state chairman, Joint Negotiation Committee, its secretary and the state treasurer.”

The witnesses, during the signing, were the permanent secretaries of Ministry of Planning and Budget and that of finance, supported by the state Chairman, NLC and the state chairman, Trade Union Congress.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), signed the new Minimum Wage Act into law on April 18, 2019.

The Federal Government and organised labour agreed on 23.2 per cent increase for workers on salary levels 7; and 20 per cent for workers on level 8, while it agreed on 19 per cent increase for workers on grade level 9.

Following the agreement reached between Labour and the Federal Government at the National level, the negotiation shifted to the states.

