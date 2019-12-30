Kano state Executive Council has approved the sum of N2. 543 billion for the construction and upgrading works at the four health facilities in the newly created Emirate headquarters of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

This is even as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of five additional Special Advisers in his determined efforts to develop the state.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced the approval by the executive while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 3rd state Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House.

He said new projects contained in the approval include construction of Accident and Emergency Ward, 22- Bed Medical Ward, Eye Centre, ENT Clinic, Dental Clinic Physiotherapy unit, Laboratory unit, Mortuary Block, construction of road network, landscaping, overhead tank, borehole and reticulation in each of the facility, among others.

Malam Garba pointed out that there would also be renovation works on all the four facilities that involved the Zonal office, Paediatrics ward, Accident and Emergency, store, offices, new laboratory, Male and Female Wards, maternity block, pharmacy, X-ray, catering department, theatre block, etc.

The commissioner also announced that the council has given approval for the award of contract for the equipping and furnishing of the upcoming state Cancer Centre at the total cost of N4.238 billion, with aim of improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Some of the equipment includes Linear Accelerator (True Beam), CT SIM Wide Bore, Dosimetry Set (complete), Treatment Planning Eclipse, Brachytheraphy Applicators (set), Aria EMR and Server, immobilization accessories, 750 kVA, 500 kVA, 160 kVA generators and others.

He said the council has also given approval for the establishment of Girls’ Science and Technical College (Boarding), Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa local Government area (Phase I) at the sum of N165. 2million and the appropriation of N30. 675 billion for the hosting of the first session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of five (5) Special Advisers to the Governor. All the appointments are with immediate effect.

According to the Chief press secretary Abba Anwar, Ganduje directed all the appointees to prove their mettle while discharging their assigned responsibilities in office.

According to him, “The fact that you are chosen among many, it clearly shows that we assuring the state that you have something to offer for the sustainable development of the state.”

“You should make sure that all government policies and programmes related to your respective offices, and even beyond, are observed with all sense of ownership and responsibility.”

Governor urged them to be up and doing while in office, “You should also understand the dire need of the use of modern technology in your official engagements. So as to comply with global best practices,” he added.

The appointees and their respective offices include Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala, Special Adviser, Child Welfare and Women Mobilization and Dr Fauziyya Buba, Special Adviser, Health Services Management.

Others are Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme, Aishatu Jafaru, Special Adviser, Foreign Investment, Hajiya Hama Ali Aware and Special Adviser, Non-Governmental Organizations, Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

