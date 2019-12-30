Katsina – The Katsina State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of one person and kidnapping of a woman with her one-year-old baby in Jibia local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident, told newsmen in Katisna that the gunmen also kidnapped one other person.

He said that the gunmen invaded the town at about 8 p.m on Sunday on motorcycles.

According to him, the gunmen began to shoot sporadically, as a result of which, one Ibrahim Usman, 20, was shot dead.

Isah further revealed that the gunmen went straight to the house of Alhaji Tasiu Waliyi, abducted his wife, her one-year-old baby and other person in the house, Abu Abu, and took them into forest.

The police spokesman said that the Operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) teams are presently combing the forest with a view to rescue the victims.

The gunmen, numbering 10 were wearing masks on their faces when they stormed the area with dangerous weapons.

The gunmen went straight to the house of Waliyi, collected mobile phones of people around the area and asked them to lie down.

The gunmen were also said to have carted away with undisclosed amount of money and other valuables in the house . (NAN)

