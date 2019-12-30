Few days after the signing into law of the 2020 budget by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Gombe state Fiscal Responsibility Commission has prepared and published a report containing analysis of the state’s Appropriation Act.

This is the first time such a report is being produced in seven years which the agency’s Chairman, Abubakar Tata said is part of the commission’s determination to put currency to its key mandate of transparency.

Tagged “Understanding Gombe state 2020 budget of change,” the report highlights the policy thrust of Gov. Yahaya’s administration and its strategic priorities as well as an analysis of the macro-fiscal framework including the state’s fiscal forecasts for 2020.

The report, which analyzed the sectoral breakdown of revenue, expenditure and financing, including internal and external risks to the implementation of the budget, risks mitigants and disclosure, recommended aggressive, but sustainable revenue drive covering taxes, levies, tenement and ground rent.

On the expenditure side, the report recommended stringent fiscal measures such as strict adherence to financial regulations, fiscal responsibility and due process in the conduct of government business as well as the establishment of a cash management committee and efficiency unit.

It also recommended the speedy passage of the procurement bill, a new tax law, revision of financial regulations and subsequent enactment of the financial regulation into law among many others.

The commission established in February 2012 has the responsibility of guaranteeing prudent management of the state’s resources and ensuring long-term macro-economic stability of the state’s economy.

It is to achieve these objectives through securing greater accountability and transparency in the state’s fiscal operations within a fiscal policy framework, pursuant to attaining the overall socio-economic development of the state.

However, the agency has remained dormant and invisible until recently when Abubakar Tata was appointed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to strengthen the agency as part of Gov. Yahaya’s determination to rid the state of poor governance and corruption.

