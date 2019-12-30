…To raise fence, procure K-dogs

Following the last invasion of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja by an intruder, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is set to extend the heights of the perimeter fence with additional blocks.

Investigation by The Daily Times revealed that the management of the organisation has been worried about the incessant access into the Airsides in spite of the security on the ground and has decided to also add Constantina wires to the perimeter fence.

It was gathered that FAAN was already into negotiations with about three different security companies on the enhancement of CCTV coverage.

A source told our correspondent that management of the FAAN has immediately placed orders for some defensive equipment for AVSECs staff covering the Airside.

it was also gathered that work on structures to house K- 9 dogs will commence in January 2020 and also many other security measures have been put in place to forestall any further intruder while additional persons on patrol are already in place.

Reacting to the development, the general secretary of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, said it has been suggested a very long time ago since 2000 that the perimeter fence and fire-fighting equipment should be paramount.

Saidu called on the government to put the 18L runway in order to enable airlines to use it, stressing that the ministry and FAAN must fix the perimeter fence with all security measures considered.

He urged government to use the BASA fund to put all security apparatus in FAAN in order to ensure that there was a lasting solution.

Aviation security, AVSEC, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, apprehended a young man of about 25 years on Friday morning who was sighted around the airfield.

In a swift, the response, the AVSEC personnel on static guard duties at the area rushed to stop his further movement to a taxiing Air Peace aircraft (CS-TQU) and a struggle ensued. He was overpowered and later handed over to the police.

