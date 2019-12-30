Impressed by the ongoing reforms of key economic growth drivers by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration across the state, residents in Edo State have urged the governor to shun his detractors and remain focus on delivering long-term infrastructure assets.

A cross-section of the residents, who spoke to journalists, maintained that Governor Obaseki’s style of governance which priorities access to quality education and the provision of enduring infrastructural facilities, has won their admiration.

Mr. Richard Evbuomwan who resides in Orhionmwon said, “With all what the Governor Godwin Obaseki, is doing to transform the state, I think he deserves supports than the needless detractions from a few members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There is no sector where the governor is not making an impact, from education, agriculture, health to job creation and skills development programmes for our youths. Anybody who means well for the state will enjoin the governor to do more. Governor Obaseki should please shun his detractors.”

He added that with the much Governor Obaseki-led administration is doing, more investment is sure to flow into the state and they will create viable means for wealth creation so that more people will be gainfully employed.

“We have seen how the governor has attracted the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the oil palm business. This will only translate to more opportunities for wealth creation for our people. Governor Obaseki is restoring the lost glory of Edo State,” he said.

Evbuomwan said, “Governor Obaseki has continued to demonstrate that good governance is about putting the needs of the people first than the interests of any individual or group.”

Another resident, Mrs. Susan Ighodaro, lauded the governor for the state government’s health insurance programme which will make quality healthcare services affordable and accessible.

“The governor deserves praise for the health insurance package for every resident in the state. It is impressive that people like us who don’t have formal employment will also have access to quality healthcare services.”

Ighodaro added, “Governor Obaseki should remain focus on his vision and not allow himself to be swayed by the distractions orchestrated by few politicians.”

