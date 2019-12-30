The National Assembly, Universal Basic Education (UBE) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) and six other agencies are set to receive N565.59 billion as a statutory transfer in the 2020 budget.

A breakdown of the statutory transfer for 2020 budget by Daily Times shows that the National Assembly has the largest share of the statutory transfer of N128bn.

Furthermore, the Universal Basic Education (UBE) is closely followed with N111.79 billion while the National Judicial Council (NJC) has an allocation of N110 billion.

In the same vein, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the Ministry of Health has a statutory allocation of N44.5billion in the 2020 budget while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has N40 billion.

Closely following INEC is the North East Development commission which has N38.1 billion as the Public Complaints Commission and the National Human Rights Commission has an allocation of N4.7bn and N2.50bn respectively.

The Daily Times also reports that the federal government is set to spend about N1.3 trillion on key infrastructural development projects.

These projects were said to have been captured in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, but however not included in 2020 budget.

Read Also: Don’t give terrorist any breathing space, Buratai charges troops

On 17th of December, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the 2020 budget, marking a remarkable turnaround of the budget circle to January-December.

The N10.595 trillion appropriation act for 2019 is set to be implemented from January 1st 2020, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed had earlier stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

