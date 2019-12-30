The World Health Organization (WHO) says 10.9 million persons displaced by insurgency have benefited from emergency health interventions in the past three years in the north east.

WHO disclosed this in an annual situation report, which stated that grade-3 health emergencies were provided to persons affected by the conflict between 2016 and 2019 in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

The fact-sheet disclosed that 3.3 million persons were vaccinated against cholera in the affected states and three million children screened against malnutrition while 13,000 of them with medical complications were referred for treatment.

The UN agency also revealed that 2.6 million children aged between six months and 10 years were inoculated against measles in 25 local government areas of Borno state.

Also about 1.3 million others aged between 3 and 59 months were administered with anti-malaria drugs.

It added that “545,000 children reached with a comprehensive package of integrated, newborn, child health interventions in 1,000 communities by 980 community resource persons.

“13,000 severe acute malnutrition children with medical complications treated in 31 stabilisation centers in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, while 44,000 mental health patients consulted in the over 1,960 sessions.”

According to the document, 2,000 beneficiaries were also provided with mental health services, for the first time, at primary health facilities in Borno state.

