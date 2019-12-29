Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his administration is highly committed to the seaport project in Badagry.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu made this known on Sunday at the Badagry integrity awards 2019 organised by Badagry Parrot Prints and Publication in Badagry.

The governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu.

According to the governor, on the issue of seaport, Badagry has been identified for the project for the past four years.

“We are still talking to the federal government to perfect the deal because as at today, the heart of Lagos is congested and we need to decongest it.

“Badagry has the land and we are still praying to the federal government to listen to us so that the project will start on time. We are willing to do everything humanly possible to let the project start,” he said.

In his keynote address, the Bursar, Lagos state Polytechnic and Chairman of the event, Mr. Maumo Jinadu, urged the federal government to resuscitate the Badagry seaport project’s plan and make it a reality.

Jinadu said that the project would help the development plan of Badagry and Lagos. According to him, the construction of the seaport in Badagry is key to the development of the town.

He said that the award is in recognition of his 27 years of work experience in Lagos state Polytechnic, saying that the organiser did not request for any money from him.

According to him, it is a merit award and no monetary value is attached to it as it is not an award bought with money.

Publisher, Parrot Prints and Publication, the organiser of the award, Mr. Solomon Zosu, said the criterion used in selecting the awardees was performance.

“We do not reward people who won election but we went into the field and looked at the performance evaluation of people before giving them awards,” he said.

Zosu expressed his gratitude to the people who have been behind the success of the publications over the last 10 years ago.

Among the awardees are Mr. Solomon Bonu, the special adviser on tourism, arts and culture to Lagos state governor and Founder of Real Acts of Kindness (RAK), a non-governmental organization in Badagry, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende.

