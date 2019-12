Speaker of the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, says the loyalty of all the 16 members of the assembly elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains unshakeable.

The speaker declared this at the weekend in Sokoto when he led his colleagues on a courtesy visit to the leadership of the party in the state.

According to him, the epoch-making visit is aimed at strengthening the bond between the lawmakers and the state leadership of the APC as well as party elders and local government officials.

“We are here as members of the same family and all the APC lawmakers are formidably united in all the activities of the House. We are routinely brainstorming in every activity of the house and we are one family.

“I am also reiterating our unalloyed loyalty and our firm, sincere resolve to move the party and the state forward,” he said.

Achida lauded the state leadership of the party for their invaluable solidarity during the election of the House principal officers, stressing that “all what is being said are mere rumours as we are fully united and the APC is intact at the assembly.”

State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, commended the lawmakers for the unprecedented gesture and described it as historic.

Sadiq described the visit as a home coming and that the visit would further solidify the party in the state.

The party chairman urged the legislators to always carry along the executive of the party in the local governments as well as assisting them when necessary.

