The Ondo state Police Command has vowed to arrest the abductors of the wife of Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo Kingdom, Regina Akinrinmade, her two daughters and her driver who were all released on Friday.

The command’s spokesman, Femi Joseph, who disclosed this on Sunday, confirmed that investigation is in top gear to arrest the perpetrators.

Police vow to arrest abductors of Ondo monarch’s wife, daughters

It would be recalled that members of the royal family from Odigbo Local Government Area, who were abducted on December 21 on the Owo-Oba-Akungba Akoko Road, were released after six days in captivity.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100 million ransom which was later reduced to N60 million.

Joseph, who said that the police had worked vigorously for the victims to be released, said that he is not aware of any ransom placed on the royal family by their abductors.

He also warned kidnappers and other criminals not to take the state as a safe haven, saying that ‘’the police are battle ready to foil their plans, arrest and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

“It is not out of place to give kudos to the police because we have been working tirelessly for their release since their abduction.

“We are not aware of any ransom placed on the family but I can assure you that investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime for them to face the wrath of the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

