

The Ogun state of Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested a 23-year-old man, Adeeko Owolabi for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year sociology student of the Lagos state University.





The suspect was arrested together with a 42-year-old self acclaimed pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip, who requested for the deceased’s heart.

Police vow to arrest abductors of Ondo monarch’s wife, daughters



The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination December 8 and has not been seen since then, leading her parents reporting her missing at the Mowe Police Station.



Confirming the incident in a press release on Sunday, the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that, upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the 22-year- old girl.



Oyeyemi further stressed that the detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in far away Ikoyi-Ile in Osun state where one Segun Philip is the pastor.



He said on getting to the church, the self -acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested, but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, who was still within the vicinity of the church.



The said boyfriend was traced and apprehended immediately.



On interrogation, Owolabi confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he has perfected plans with the so-called pastor to use her for money -making rituals.



He stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smash the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.



When asked what pushed him to such a devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically, most especially his mother who used to be the breadwinner of the family.



He added that when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend.



Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for proper investigation.



The commissioner who described the gruesome murder of the deceased as superlative degree of wickedness, vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

