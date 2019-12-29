Governor Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq of Kwara state says his administration has designed policies and programmes that will enhance workers welfare toward efficient service delivery in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the pledge at the weekend in Ilorin at a farewell programme organised for retired permanent secretaries in the state.

The governor therefore, enjoined the civil servants to remain committed and to fully embrace the policies of his administration, urging them to aspire to excel in their service undertakings, and make effectiveness and efficiency their watchwords.

He also advised them to join hands with the government to achieve its goals in the overall interest of the state.

Earlier, the state Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Oluwole, explained that the send-off is not just to celebrate, but to also appreciate the retired permanent secretatries for the meritorious service they rendered to their fatherland.

She advised the younger officers in the service to imbibe the culture of learning as it would brighten the prospect of their careers in the service.

In her valedictory address, the former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Rhoda Ajiboye, advised civil servants to always engage in training and retraining.

She observed that the trainings and self -development they enjoyed during their service years impacted positively on their performance.

Ajiboye urged the state government to make use of experienced civil servants to train and retrain the younger ones to enable the civil service deliver in line with the lofty programmes of the present administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

