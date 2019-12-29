A non-governmental organisation, Kwara Legacy Network has condemned the revocation of plots of land belonging to the late Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki by the Kwara state government.

The group, in a statement yesterday described the development as a threat to the peaceful co- existence of Ilorin community and the entire state.

Eldest son of the late Saraki and immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki had faulted the state government’s decision, vowing to challenge it in court.

In its statement signed by its Coordinator, Mallam Isola Bello, the Kwara Legacy Network advised Governor AbdulRahman to avoid acts capable of heating up the polity and creating tension in the state.

It further advised him to squarely face the task of governance and implement policies that would make life bearable for the residents of the state instead of indulging in any act that would set the people against each other.

It added that “the state government should have looked elsewhere if it wants to construct a new state secretariat rather than acquiring the late Olusola Saraki’s land at this time.

“There is no doubt that late Olusola Saraki contributed his quota to the development and growth of Ilorin and Kwara state in general. The administration ought to have looked elsewhere in Ilorin to build its new state secretariat.

“The acquisition of late Olusola Saraki’s land at Ilofa GRA, Ilorin is not good for a healthy political environment as it will create tension among the residents of Ilorin community and the entire state in general. “

