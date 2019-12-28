Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has made a reaction to the death of one of his fans that occurred at his concert on Thursday.



Wizkid in a tweet stated that he was broken on hearing the news of the tragic incident.

He wrote, “Nigerian police! Protect us! Not kill us! I’m so so sorry guys. I’m so broken right now.”

The 29-year-old added,“I won’t stop till we get justice.”



According to reports, Babatunde Adeniji, who was returning from his StarBoyFest concert which held on Thursday night at Eko Atlantic Energy City in Victoria Island, Lagos was shot dead early Friday by a policeman, Lukmon Akanbi, following a misunderstanding.



Adeniji was then taken to Naval Dockyard Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Following this, the police sergeant ,Mr Akanbi has been dismissed for the killing after facing internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial.



According to the police, he has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in a conventional court. (Kemi Filani)

