Breathtaking. Novak Djokovic, after an exceptional final, and after saving two match points against Roger Federer, won his 16th Grand Slam in Wimbledon in 2019, and is approaching the Swiss record.

A titanic match, breathless, indecisive until the end and which crowns a champion always so relentless. This 5th title at Wimbledon allows Djokovic, 32, to join the Swedish Björn Borg, and is only four lengths from Federer’s Major victory record (20). The Swiss came close to his dream, and that of all his fans. Two points apart, two match balls at 8-7 in the fifth set which will inevitably continue for years. This final, the first decided in the tie-break of the 5th set, is also the longest in the history of Wimbledon (4h57mn),

