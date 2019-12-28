The remains of six people were recovered late on Friday from the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed at a mountainous state park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, authorities said.

A seventh passenger on the chopper, which went down while touring Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday, had not been located, according to officials. But there were no indications anybody survived the crash.

Officials discovered the crash site in Kokee State Park after rescue workers searched Friday morning amid windy, wet conditions.

Two minors were believed to be among the passengers on the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard.

Final recovery efforts were stalled by weather conditions, police said Friday evening, but the search was set to continue at sunrise. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all victims during this extremely difficult time,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement.

