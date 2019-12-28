The Department of State Service has denied reports that one of its officials reportedly killed one Onyeocha Umuokwu in Alor community, Anambra State on Christmass day.

The DSS said in a statement on Friday signed by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja that the report was false and that It is not true that a DSS personnel was responsible for killing of a native of Alor Community, Anambra State on 25th December, 2019 “while targeting a cow that was running away”.

Reports have it that “Onyeocha Umuokwu was shot by a DSS officer at Mr Eze’s house in Alor on Wednesday. A cow broke the rope and started running. The officer on duty aimed to shoot the cow, but mistakenly shot and killed Umuokwu.

The Anambra State Police Command also said the report misleading saying “the report was probably orchestrated by mischief makers who want to portray the police in bad light is totally misleading.

The police said In order to clear ambiguity and to set the record straight, on December 25, 2019 at the residence of one Mr Emeka Eze of Umuokwu village Alor, a DSS officer whose identity is still unknown and attached to a VIP allegedly fired gunshot at a cow in a bid to stop it from escaping but the bullet missed target and allegedly hit one domestic staff member of the said engineer and the victim died on the spot. The incident was not reported to police.”

Mohammed stated that following the incident, police detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Nnobi Division, visited the scene but neither the engineer nor the victim’s relative were willing to provide any useful information that would aid investigation.

“However, the corpse was taken to the mortuary for autopsy and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he added.

The DSS said the story making the round that its staff, on 25th December, 2019, at Alor Community, Anambra State “while targeting a cow that was running away”, shot a native instead. It is not true that a DSS personnel was responsible for this act.

The Police has further issued a statement informing the public that it was yet to conclude its investigation to determine the actual killer of the person in question. However, enquiries have indicated that a member of a vigilante group in the area carried out the shooting.

The public is therefore urged to discountenance the story that the DSS personnel shot anyone in the community. Arms handling in the Service is guided by strict control procedures and measures such that none of its staff could have used his/her assigned gun to shoot an innocent native or escaping cow. The Service is professional and will remain so in the discharge of its duties. It is committed to the maintainance of peace and public safety across the country during and after the yuletide season.

