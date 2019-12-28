Lagos – Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO), New York Chapter, has urged Nigerians living abroad not to give up on the country but to support its development.

President of the chapter, Mr Bamidele Olisa made the call in Lagos on Saturday while speaking with newsmen during a visit to Nigeria.

He said that Nigerian diaspora organisations had over the years made positive efforts in a bid to correct the negative status ascribed to Nigeria.

“Having been elected in July 2019, l am here to bring to fruition NIDO New York’s plans to support development and the advancement of Nigeria with a special focus on youth empowerment through education and job creation.

“There is an urgent need for our richly blessed nation to make creating employment opportunities a matter of national priority.

“With a track record of engaging in results-oriented initiatives, NIDO New York is perhaps the new drive that the country needs,” he said

The president of the New York chapter of NIDO said he was inspired in 2017 to create a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) called Island Voice, Inc., which hosted the Annual Youth Empowerment Summit.

“The summit has since grown to become one of the most well attended in New York City and has provided mentorship to 6,000 youths in more than 10 years,” he added.

“I also helped co-found the Bring Back Our Girls New York Chapter which was instrumental in U.S. publicity campaigns.

He said that many Nigerians living abroad often found themselves disconnected from the happenings in Nigeria because they did not know where to start from.

“I for one can tell you that I have probably invested more than two million dollars in Nigeria and I have easily lost more than a million dollars over different issues.

“At the end of the day, you wind up with nothing. Those stories have kept many Nigerians from even wanting to come back.

“I am not saying that Nigerians in Diaspora should not be careful.

“What l am saying is that, do not give up on Nigeria.

“Do not let those negative narratives keep you from wanting to support or believe in those who are here fighting to lift up this country because I believe in those people.

“In my leadership as the newly elected NIDO, New York president, my goal is to come here and see what people are doing,” he said.

Olisa said that Nigerians in New York were ready to bridge the gap between Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the diaspora toward the development of the country.

“We are here to find out how we can partner and create a synergy to lift what is being done which l believe is beneficial to Nigerians living in America.

“And to harness the strength of the Nigerian people in America as well as see how we can support the Nigerian youths and create positive development in Nigeria.

“I am very proud to be a Nigerian, but there is a narrative that we are also fighting.

“Oftentimes, folks overseas would get discouraged about the issue of scammers and hackers, which hinders them from coming to make a difference.

“In every nation you go to in the world, there is a good and bad side. So you cannot just tell the bad story and leave out the good one.

“So my presence here is to introduce myself in my new role and to extend my hand in genuine and brotherly fashion to say Nigerians in Diaspora want to come back and see what we can offer.”

Olisa said that his office had been working closely with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, headed by Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer.

He said that his chapter “is excited to partner with the Nigeria Travel Week” which would hopefully upgrade to Africa Travel Week in 2020. (NAN)

