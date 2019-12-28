A mother who lost three members of her family after they drowned in a hotel pool in Spain on Christmas Eve has refuted police statements that they were simply poor swimmers.

Three members of the British-American family of five drowned in the hotel pool in Mijas on the Costa del Sol in the south of the country.

A 9-year-old girl initially got in trouble in the pool, the Sur newspaper and other media reported, citing witnesses. Her father and 16-year-old brother tried to rescue her, but all three ended up drowning.

On Friday, police described the incident as a “tragic accident caused by lack of swimming skills”.

Police had earlier said a problem with the pool’s pump was not being ruled out.

The mother told British media late Friday that “something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time.”

The hotel denies this.

