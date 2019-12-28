At least 18 people have died in a car bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to police.

Some 30 others were injured, including some seriously, in the explosion on Saturday morning.

Local broadcaster Radio Dalsan cited the mayor, Omar Filish, as saying that university students were among the dead.

The station posted photographs on Twitter which it said showed the wreckage of vehicles and damaged buildings at the scene.

Eyewitnesses spoke of a scene of devastation.

