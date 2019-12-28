

Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, politician and scientist has said that if Nigeria want peace the 2023 presidency should be given to the Igbo.

Ezekiel Izuogu

Izuogu speaking in an interview in the Sun said why can’t they the Yoruba, the Hausa/Fulani and others support the Igbo now?

He said: ‘There are three major ethnic groups and the Igbo are one of the three; they need to occupy the position.

Other people have been doing that; Yoruba have done it several times; the Hausa/Fulani have done it several times, even our brother, minority Ijaw, have done it. We supported Jonathan, so why can’t we now?

They are Nigerians, why can’t they achieve it? They are one of the most populous ethnic groups in the country.

We have supported all the presidents. Those who wanted to be President, from the West, the Middle Belt, I supported all of them. , why can’t they support the Igbo now?

This is how to build a stable and peaceful country; you must be fair to all the parts of the country. If you are not fair to them, that means you have hidden agenda to the particular people and that would have a reverse reaction in their minds which would not make for peace in the country.

If anybody wants Nigeria to be at peace, they should give the presidency to the Igbo. I admire the northerners and the westerners who have been championing it, the way they have spoken; Balarabe Musa and so many others, they said give it to the Igbo, remove your hand, it’s their turn, let it be for Ndigbo alone; just as we brought out Olu Falae and Obasanjo from Yorubaland some time ago, only the two of them were the candidates and we supported them, eventually one of them became the president, they should do the same thing for Ndigbo.

Izuogu also spoke on the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Well, it is still far, as an old politician, I have to watch and see. I have to watch those who are showing interest, I want to know their character, I want to know their antecedents, I want to know if they want to go and collect money and sell the interest of Ndigbo,

I want to know if they just want to use it to advance their political career, those things cannot mix. is a , it is not a -political , so, whoever has political ambition cannot go there. They have to allow it for those who have cultural values, who understand Igbo tradition, allow it for them, those who have political ambition either to become governor or president should not go for the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

It is not like Afenifere; Afenifere in the West is a -political , it is not socio-cultural; Ohanaeze is a . So, I am going to support a -cultural personality who has integrity, who has character for which the Igbo are praised, admired, so, let them come, we are watching them, very soon, we would make our position known.

On herdsmen invasion on farmlands Izuogu said the best way to handle that kind of situation is to identify who is a citizen of Nigeria and who is not; all over, the important countries are careful of those they admit into their country.

If you want to go to the US now, it’s a problem getting their visa, if you want to go to UK, Germany, it is difficult getting their visas because they want to minimise those that are entering their territories.

So, if the government of Nigeria is very serious of the insecurity situation of the average Nigerian, they should mount proper surveillance on those who want to enter Nigeria, they must have them properly screened, they must have of livelihood, because if you allow somebody who is not employed to come into Nigeria, the man has to eat, has to drink, and that leads to temptation if he has no means of making money. He may start thinking of funny things to do in order to raise money to eat.

So, they want to that in a descent country. If the country is decent, the people being admitted must be very decent.

