The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to note that history will not be kind to leaders that failed the citizenry.

The party counseled the ruling APC to apologise to Nigerians for what it described as misrule by the Buhari administration, accusing the administration of oppressing the opposition and encouraging rigging and other electoral impunity instead of begging for an undeserved place in history.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said President Buhari’s plea to history shows a personal apprehension in confirmation of the failure of his administration and party, APC.

“His comment on history, when the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid him a Christmas visit, demonstrated that the APC has come to the end of its journey and would soon be committed to the dustbin of history.

“The PDP recalls that Mr. President had earlier, in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC expressed fears over his party’s inevitable fate. His appeal to history cannot change APC’s trajectory to extinction before the 2023 general election”, the statement said.

The party noted that the fact that the public is already discussing President Buhari’s would-be successor and preparing for 2023 Presidential election, in less than one year of his four-year second term, shows that history will not be kind to the APC and its administration that have brought so much pain and set back to the nation.

The PDP said: “There is no way history can be kind to a corrupt, insensitive, deceitful, and debauched APC and its administration that tumbled our nation from one of the fastest growing economy to world’s poverty capital; destroyed our national unity, promoted strife and bloodletting; turned a blind eye as marauders run over communities and made our nation a large funeral palour.

“Indeed, history cannot be kind to the APC and its administration for their extreme treasury looting and exploitation of citizens; wrecking of personal businesses with its harsh policies that put over 40 million of Nigerians out of work; causing so much hardship and insecurity that compatriots resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“The APC and its administration cannot have a good mention in history after devaluing our naira to a devastating N350 to a US dollar; failed to account for over N14 trillion stolen by their cabal, allowed their leaders to loot funds meant for infrastructural development and welfare of poor Nigerians; increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent and mortgaged the future of our country by accumulating a whopping $83.8 billion debt in the last five years.

“How would history be kind to APC and its administration with their reprehensible record of reported executive high-handedness, human rights abuse, intimidation of opposition, constitutional violations, disobedience to court orders, attack on institutions of democracy, electoral violence, rigging and restriction of personal freedom of citizens, as detailed in the report by various bodies including the United States Department of State?

“History will not forget how the APC deployed thugs, compromised security agents and police helicopter to shoot and kill innocent compatriots who came out to perform their civic duties in the September governorship elections in Bayesla and Kogi states, including Mrs. Salome Abuh, who was burnt to death by APC thugs.

“How would history be kind to a party and its government that bluntly refused to improve our electoral laws and encouraged the travesty of existing rules?

“The fact is that the verdict of history against the APC and its administration has become inevitable and the APC, as a party has reached the end of its journey”, submitted the party.

The PDP urged President Buhari and other APC leaders to know that Nigerians have already moved beyond the APC and are now contemplating a candidate on the platform of the PDP to fulfil their collective hope and quest to rebuild the nation.

