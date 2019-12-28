The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said it has trained and empowered 300 youths in Iye-Ekiti community of Ekiti State under its ‘Entrepreneurial Training Programme’ for young Nigerians.

The board said on Friday in Iye-Ekiti that it also provided them with start-up packs.

Some of the youths were trained on how to grow their venture in the movie industry, while others were trained as make-up artistes.

Officials of the NFVCB, key industry players and seasoned entrepreneurs held sessions of training for the youths on basic entrepreneurial skills and know-how needed for successful business.

Mr. Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director of the board, said the training was designed to complement its capacity building programme for youths in the creative industry across the six geo-political zones.

According to him, the training is for up and coming creative artistes and entrepreneurs in Ekiti North II Federal Constituency of the state and will be extended to other areas in the zone.

“As the key regulator of the Nigerian motion picture industry, the board has decided to bring practical knowledge of how to be successful in the sector to these passionate youths.

“As part of the empowerment initiative, we have brought experts in the industry and entrepreneurs to train these youths to enable them build a successful career in the sector.

“We do not only train them but we are also giving grants to 300 selected ones, as part of our efforts at assisting stakeholders in the industry, especially the young ones.

“This is to enable them start something or go for more practical training and become self-reliant and creators of jobs as well,” he said.

Thomas explained that the board, under his watch would ensure that every Nigerian young film stakeholder got motivated, irrespective of geographical divide.

He added that to sustain the initiative, the board had launched empowerment and support programmes targeted at different strata of industry players across Nigeria.

“The NFVCB has operational offices in the six geo-political zones of our country, and from January we began this empowerment programme for all the zones.

“We decided to come to Iye-Ekiti for inclusiveness, outside the usual focus on state capital, and we shall follow-up on these beneficiaries to ensure they are well guided and mentored,” he said.

Ms Sade Kayode, who was trained on make-up arts, told NAN on the sideline that the training was a major motivation the youths in the area needed to become self-reliant.

“I am very lucky to be a part of this event and must ensure that this becomes a stepping stone for building my career in make-up arts.” she said.

