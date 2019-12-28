

Afenifere leader, elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has warned that anarchy looms over Nigeria if the constitution is not changed ‘to a truly federal system, where all the federating units will be autonomous, and the functions of the federal government will be confined to what is its duty.

‘President Muhammadu Buhari is supposed to restructure the country back to true federalism, which Sardauna adopted before our independence, and I have challenged him that he is not more clever, he is not more intelligent, he is not more knowledgeable, he is not better exposed and he is not a better Fulani than Sardauna, why should he be opposed to that?’ Chief Ayo Adebanjo said

The Afenifere leader in an interview with the Sun lamented that: ‘anarchy has taken over the country. We must return the country to true federalism, where the regions should be autonomous, and let everybody be ruled according to the dictate of his place, then, this culture of autocracy and authority over everybody would be stopped. It is because of this culture of autocracy that the president doesn’t want to do anything to change the constitution.

Bus rams into road divider kills 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

He also said that Afenifere and himself campaigned for for President Muhammadu in 2011 because he was going to carry out restructuring if elected. He promised restructuring while Pastor Tunde Bakare was his running mate ‘Restructuring is in the fourth paragraph of APC manifesto under which they are running this government; they have not denied this. Which one has he done? And you want me to believe whatever he says

He went on to say that since the president doesn’t want to go back to a constitution Nigerians agreed on at independence he challenged him and he has not denied: ‘I said why should he hesitate to go back to the constitution we had at independence, which was approved by Azikiwe, Awolowo and Sardauna, and I said, he can never be more intelligent, more educated than Sardauna, and he has not told us why he would not go back to that constitution.

He said: ‘State police, local government police and other things that give the region autonomy that will make the governors more effective than being the lame duck governors, where the security will be better, the economy will be better and o ther progr ammes will be better than central ising the government in one hand, and using i t to terr orise people will be addressed with true federal system.

‘So, what is the problem, if he is serious about keeping this country together in unity, in peace? Let’s restructure and go back to true federalism and every other thing is just going round the clock. That is where I am; that since it has turned this way, let this country break and let everybody go to his place and have peace. I have told the president to go back to the interview I had with Vanguard before he was elected and I have been vindicated in all that I said in the interview.

‘I don’t discus people who want to bring dictatorship through the back door. Change this constitution to true federalism, so that everybody would decide whether it is five years, six years, and seven years in his region. The tenure elongation is an attempt to bring third term through the back door; thank God the House of Representatives killed it on arrival.

Bus rams into road divider kills 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

‘You see, that is why I blame the pressmen, the Fourth Estate of the Realm. All these things said about Buhari before his election, you pressmen ought to be bringing them out and see how they are coming to pass. I have even said that how can anybody ask me to believe Buhari now, and I gave my reasons.

‘Afenifere and myself, we campaigned for him in 2011 because he said he was going to carry out restructuring if elected. Adesina and Garba Shehu have not denied this. They should have told me that I was telling a lie that the president never said so. He promised restructuring while Pastor Tunde Bakare was his running mate; Garba Shehu and Adesina have not denied this.

‘Restructuring is in the fourth paragraph of APC manifesto under which they are running this government; they have not denied this. Which one has he done? And you want me to believe whatever he says. How many of his words has he kept? All these that I said before he was elected have come to pass, and then people said he was then a military man, and that he is now changed, and a democrat.

‘I have said it that I don’t believe in any economy, road construction––just change the Constitution. The change, which APC was talking of , is change of the constitution, that is the solution to the problem of Nigeria. Change the Constitution to end the agitations resonating across the country; as well as the stagnation the country is experiencing.

By the time we change the constitution they would not be talking like that. It is because the president is supporting them in their evil acts, that is why he turns a deaf ear to the question of restructuring.

He can’t deny it; he is supporting them because the Constitution makes him the most powerful president in the whole world. I have said it repeatedly and his media people have not written to say, “No, Chief Adebanjo that is not correct.” Buhari is supposed to restructure the country back to true federalism, which Sardauna adopted before our independence, and I have challenged him that he is not more clever, he is not more intelligent, he is not more knowledgeable, he is not better exposed and he is not a better Fulani than Sardauna, while should he be opposed to that?

Under a federal system, every region, every group will develop at its own pace. Under that system, you can have your Sharia court, there is no problem and I can have my customary court in my side and the people in the East, theirs, there is no problem, but you want to have a constitution under which you control the police, the army, the DSS, the Customs, the Immigration and be dictating to everybody, and the moment anybody disagrees with you, you clamp him into detention, and when the court says do this, you say no, that the rule of law is subject to you. He is enjoying it and that is why he doesn’t want to hear of restructuring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

