The was jubilation in Abuja on Saturday as a joint team of the Nigerian Police and the Niagrain Army, arrested some of the armed robbers that attacked a First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mbappe area of Abuja after a failed operation.

The suspected armed robbers who gained entry into the bank after sporadic gunshots could not leave following a police and army’s response to the robbery.

The CP, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that one of those arrested was a staff of the bank, who was acting as an insider for the four others.

He said four of the suspects had been arrested and one of them was killed in the failed operation.

It was gathered that one of the robbers, who attempted to force his way out was shot but remained indoor with gunshot injury .

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf said that normalcy has been restored in the area

UPDATE: Jubilation as joint team of police, army, arrest some of the armed robbers that attacked a @FirstBankngr in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/yQdyb4PU2w — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 28, 2019

Robbery in broad daylight inside First Bank at Mpape, Abuja. 😥



See as Nigerians who should flee for fear of being caught by stray bullet, turn the spectacle to Season 3 of Money Heist. 😩



Netflix and chill got nothing on you guys. Smh. ☹️pic.twitter.com/24wRvGGKSB — Victoria's Brother 🕊️ (@theCyberNewt) December 28, 2019

