The police and Nigerian Army solders have foiled a gang of armed robbers move to rob a bank in Abuja.

The suspected armed robbers were reportedly stuck in the First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mbappe area of Abuja after a failed operation.

The robbers who gained entry into the bank after sporadic gunshots could not leave following a police and army’s response to the robb e ry.

Various witnesses say some policemen and soldiers were immediately deployed to the area and have surrounded the bank premises.

There is ongoing chaos in the area, a densely populated suburb, as residents and passersby have gathered, watching the scene play out.

The armed robbers were said to have stormed the bank, shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

