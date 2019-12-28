Carlo Ancelotti, sacked by Napoli earlier this month before being appointed the new Everton manager, looks to ‘rob’ his former employers of their top man, by bringing Lorenzi Insigne to Goodison Park.

The Italian is believed to have a big role when it comes to potential new signings at Goodison Park, and according to le10sport, Insigne is a target for the Toffees ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the 28-year-old wants a new challenge after spending his entire career with Napoli, and the Premier League appeals to the versatile forward.

The Italy international has scored 81 times and registered 72 assists in 324 appearances for his Italian club, including four goals and six assists in 19 outings during the 2019-20 campaign.

Insigne’s current deal in Naples will run until the summer of 2022.

