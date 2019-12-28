Italian side AC Milan is keen to add two more players after completing the signature of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is set to join Milan in January as a free agent once his contract with Major League Soccer LA Galaxy expires at the end of this year.

Tuttosport reports Milan are keen to at least add two more players in the mid-season transfer window as they are looking to strengthen the squad for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is one of the players in Milan’s transfer list as well as Barcelona’s young center-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Matic is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club whereas Todibo is looking set to leave the Catalan-based outfit in order to get more first-team minutes under his belt.

