Manchester (UK) – Anthony Martial scored twice as Manchester United hit back in emphatic fashion from a rocky start against Newcastle United to open their Christmas programme with a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United

Teenager Matty Longstaff gave Newcastle a surprise 17th-minute lead — reviving memories of his winner against United in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park this season — but United struck three times before halftime.

Anthony Martial’s shot crept in at the near post six minutes later to calm the Old Trafford jitters and youngster Mason Greenwood thumped home a second before Marcus Rashford’s header put the hosts in control.

Newcastle hardly helped themselves with some dreadful defending and they gifted Martial a second goal in the 51st minute to make the result a formality.

United could have scored more with Paul Pogba making an appearance off the bench and almost adding a fifth.

It was the perfect response to last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Watford for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are in seventh spot with 28 points, four behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle are 10th with 25 points. (Reuters/NAN)



