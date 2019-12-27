International Summit Council for Peace in Africa (ISCP) has announced the appointment of Akwa Ibom indigene, Mr. Simeon Uwah, as Executive Secretary/Administrator to the council.

In a statement by International Summit Council for Peace in Africa (ISCP) made available to newsmen in Uyo, Mr. Simeon Uwah will work closely with former President Goodluck Jonathan for daily operations of the council secretariat.

Uwah holds first degree in Sociology/Anthropology from the University of Uyo, Masters degree in Law and Diplomacy from University of Jos with emphasis in Economic Development as well as PhD in International Relations.

Uwah would also work as a team player with former President Jonathan as Special Envoy on Crisis Management to United Nations in crisis management in any part of the world.

“The Executive Secretary of ISCP will work in collaboration with the Chairman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to deliver its core mandate of conflict resolutions and crisis management in the continent and other parts of the world,” the statement reads.

He was a regional manager for over fourteen years in the banking sector, Special Adviser to three Nigerian Foreign Ministers for over seven years and candidate for House of Representatives 2011 in OrukAnam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom.

A native of Ibianga Ikot Eduep in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Uwah is happily married with children.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Uwah has received accolades from kinsmen both at home and diaspora including Inen stakeholders’ forum – a socio – political organisation of Inen clan in OrukAnam council area.

In a telephone interview, the president of the forum, Barrister Okon Akpanbrown, described Uwah as an illustrious son of the area always very meticulous in any given assignment wishing him well in his new job.

