Competition for market penetration by major players and gladiators in the GSM telephony market appears to be paying off as network providers in the juicy business sector have received a boost in consumer growth index.

Specifically, the number of active voice subscribers has risen by 2.96 per cent from 174.02 million in the second quarter to 179.17 million in the third quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this recently, in the telecoms data report for the third quarter of this year.

According to the report, a total of 123.16 million subscribers were active on the internet as against 122. 67million in the second quarter.

This, it noted represents an increase of 0.40 percent growth in internet subscriptions quarter on quarter.

In the report, Lagos State has the highest number of 23.56 million active voice subscribers within the period. Lagos was closely followed by Ogun and Kano States with 10.63 million and 6.9 million active voice subscribers respectively.

On the other hand, it said Bayelsa and Ebonyi states had the least number of subscribers with 925, 489 and 1.63 million active voice subscribers respectively.

The report further indicated that MTN had the highest share of voice subscription, closely followed by Globacom and Airtel respectively.

Similarly, it said MTN had the highest share of internet subscription and followed by Airtel and Globacom respectively.

Recall that in 2018, Nigeria’s active mobile subscribers increased to 172,824,239 million in the fourth quarter from 162,032,481 million and 162,522,772 million recorded in the third and second quarter, respectively.

