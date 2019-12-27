Founder of the One Love Family, Satguru MaharajJi, has posited that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product would grow astronomically if President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war is supported by all stakeholders.

He spoke in Ibadan on Friday at a news conference at his MaharajJi Village to herald activities marking his 72nd birthday and 40th spiritual birthday.

MaharajJi, the self-acclaimed living perfect master and prince of the Akinbami ruling dynasty of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was born on December 20, 1947.

“The federal government should publish the names of those who confessed to stealing monies and those who have begged for plea bargaining.

“The federal government should fish out those who sold and shared the monies for Nigeria Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel and NEPA to mention a few and prosecute them,” he also said.

However, Maharaj Ji, lamented the hardship being faced by some workers after retirement and called on the federal government to investigate the Pension Commission and restore the old pension system with the accompanying gratuity.

FG urged to fund Mayo Belwa – Toungo road project in Adamawa

He also called on organised labour to show maturity and avoid use of strike as a means of settling scores over wages-related matters.

MaharajJi also bemoaned the incidence of cultism in schools, saying this would stop if the nation’s education curriculum was retooled to accommodate culture-orientation and history.

“Mr President should enact an executive order stipulating death sentence for those involved in cultism to save our youths.

“Also, family heads whose wards/children engage in cult activities in schools should be sentenced to 20 years imprisonment without option of fine,” he said.

He further called for the establishment of a ministry of culture/tradition to facilitate cultural competitions and black arts festivals.

MaharajJi also stressed the need for government to establish an education bank where anyone can apply for loans for academic pursuits.

He further called for the removal of religion and tribe categories from all forms for employment, adding that sex workers in the country should be drafted into national farms, police or army to serve the nation.

MaharajJi stressed the need for government to initiate steps for the creation of state and local government police to be funded by 10 per cent of the national budget.

He urged the police to discharge their duties proactively and in accordance with the law, urging them to adhere strictly to government’s zero tolerance for corruption and all kinds of criminal activities.

MaharajJi commended Buhari’s magnanimity in releasing Mr. Omoyele Sowore, urging the Sahara Reporter publisher to always follow the rule of law whenever he is aggrieved on any national issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

