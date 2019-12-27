A police Sergeant identified as Lukmon Akanbi, has been arrested, orderly room tried, and dismissed for shooting to death, a 39-year-old man, Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi.

The incident reportedly happened around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island area on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Akanbi who is attached to the Victoria Island Police Division, was on patrol around 4:20 a.m. when he accosted the deceased, who was returning from an event.

While interrogating Adeniyi, the duo engaged in a heated argument. The sergeant with force number, F/No 448407, brought out his pistol out of anger and shot the unarmed man.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the police sergeant exhibited an act that falls short of professional standards on the use of firearms.

Bala said: “ The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the arrest of Sgt. Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station, over the shooting of one Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi, of campus area Lagos island. There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the Eko Hotel area and the victim who was returning from an event.

“ The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms. The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“ He was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials. He was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990. The Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court. ”

While condemning the unprofessional conduct of the dismissed Sergeant, the PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police, also condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and assures them that Justice will prevail.

The command through her spokesperson further warned that henceforth, supervisory officers of erring policemen will be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men.

“ This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system. The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated,” he said.



