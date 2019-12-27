Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has identified peace and unity among various ethnic nationalities as the best way to achieve speedy development.

Balarabe Abdullahi, who was speaking in Toto Local Government Area during a reception held on Sunday in honour of the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, appealed to the people of the area to remain focused and ignore any form of provocations from trouble makers.

The Speaker, who commended the people of Toto LGA for the massive support they gave to the government, urged them to remain as one indivisible entity so as to attract more government presence.

He equally commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his concern for the area as well as appointing their sons and daughters in key government positions.

The Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, thanked his people for honouring him, thus promising to remain a good ambassador of his people.

The event brought together prominent sons and daughters of the area within and outside the state, among whom were Member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Labaran Usman; Chairman Toto Local Government Council, Hon Nuhu Dauda;

foremost politician, Alhaji Musa Maikaya; Alhaji Sani Oseze; Alhaji Yahaya Osada; Yakubu Galadima and Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Toto Local Government Area chapter, Comrade Musa Mansir.

