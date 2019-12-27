The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has appealed to the Federal Government to probe the disbursement of the whooping sum of N208 billion Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETfund) allotted to execute special projects in public universities across the nation in 2019.

The students’ body asked the Executive Secretary of TETfund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, to explain how the universities’ Managements had utilised the funds, in line with zero tolerance for sleaze and corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

NAUS, in a statement by its National Vice President, Southwest, Comrade David Aridiogo, in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, said misappropriation of such a humungous amount, without considerable investigation to bring the alleged perpetrators to book would be a disservice to the nation.

The NAUS leader said the probe became necessary following disquiet in virtually all the public universities over lack of basic facilities despite the colossal amount earmarked as intervention fund by FG.

Aridiogo added that allowing such alleged abuse and the breach of public trust to be swept under the carpet will rubbish Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade.

“It is no gainsaying the fact that TETfund has been swimming in the murky water of corruption since 2016 over allegations of misappropriation of over N200 billion, which was swept under carpet without prosecution of those involved in the alleged misappropriation.

“Nigeria’s university students see Tetfund as an agency that has critical roles to play in the education sector, but with the manner it was being run, attaining the Federal Government’s projection for provision of facilities in the universities and other public institutions will be a mirage.

“Nigeria’s university students , at home and Diaspora express serious concern over how N208 billion approved by the Federal Government as 2019 intervention funds for public higher Institutions across the country was being managed by universities’ managements.

“We use this medium to call the attention of the Executive Secretary of Tetfund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, to explain how the projects for 2019 is being executed and delivered by managements as the Committee set up by him have submitted reports.

“The direct disbursement shows that each university will receive N826.6 million naira, and we have 43 Federal Universities and 48 State Universities in Nigeria. This was besides the special intervention funds for six universities across the geo-political zones, which amount to N1 billion each.

“This was made public by the executive secretary, Prof Bogoro, on July 12, 2019 at the annual meeting with heads of Tetfund beneficiary institutions in Nigeria.

“NAUS finds it expedient to demand for explanation from Tetfund over the alarming rate of infrastructural decay in public universities in Nigeria despite huge funding by the Federal Government”.

NAUS bemoaned that the infrastructural gap had caused hike in school fees in public universities in the country under the pretext of poor funding by TETfund.

