Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, shoud be arrested, tried and possibly imprisoned for his role in the alleged N2.3 billion money laundery case for which former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtrd), was kept in custody for over four years.

Lamido argue that Emefiele is also as guilty of the same crime for which the former NSA, Dasuki, was detained by the Department of State of Service (DSS) for four years.

The former governor said that both the CBN boss and Dasuki are linked to the $2.3 billion for the procurement of arms to be used in the fight against insurgency. According to him, “One was instructed (may be on an ordinary paper) to release money (N2.3bn) from the Central Bank, the other was instructed to collect it and share it to assigned names.

“They as dutiful loyal servants and appointees of the President all obeyed the order and instructions to the letter.”

He wondered why it was possible that while Emefiele retained his job and is still serving dutifully carrying out orders of the presidency, Dasuki was arraigned only to be released on bail after four years.

Asking, “Why was he detained in the first place?”

Lamido therefore reasoned that the incarceration of Dasuki was as a result of his misunderstanding with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lamido told journalist that the order for the release of Dasuki from detention by the office of Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, shows that his continued detention had nothing to do with the N2.2 billion arms deal or corruption.



