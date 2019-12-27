Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has congratulated Nwangele Godwin, a 25-year-old Nigerian who won the 2020 Rhodes scholarship for West Africa.

Gov. Lalong’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Simon Makut.

The governor said that with his selection, Nwangele became the second Nigerian and the fourth recipient of the prestigious Rhodes scholarship from the sub-continent since its re-launch in 2017.

Nwangele was selected out of a total of 2,783 applicants who registered as intending scholars for the 177 –year- old Rhodes scholarship which started in 1902.

Some past scholars of Rodes scholarship include former US President Bill Clinton among other world leaders.

Nwangele, an electrical and electronics engineering graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was born in 1994 at the Ande Hospital and grew up in Tudun Wada area of Jos.

Gov. Lalong expressed deep excitement at his achievement which was traced to Jos where he built his life’s early experience and knowledge base which earned him the prestigious scholarship.

“I congratulate you for being elected as a Rhodes scholar which is a rare award that goes not only to the brightest, but to young people with dexterity and character that projects a future filled with hope and expectations.

“This rare achievement is another testimony to the great minds that have emerged out of Plateau and are making the country and the world proud.

“This achievement puts you in the exclusive list of great achievers that we are planning to celebrate during the Glorious Stars Event coming up in 2020 where we plan to tell the positive stories of Plateau state.

“We are very proud of you as a young ambassador of our state,” the governor said.

He said that the state has realised the damage caused by the recent crises that affected its image as the home of peace and tourism as well as a centre of learning, entertainment, sports and creativity.

According to him, such needs to be countered with the right narratives which can be told simply and clearly by the testimonies of those who were groomed in Plateau state.

Lalong said those raised in the state were unleashed on the world where they made and were still making huge impact, and encouraged Nwangele to continue to be a good ambassador of the state as he proceeds to Oxford University, United Kingdom, for his post-graduate studies.

