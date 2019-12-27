The present administration in Kogi State led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello has done a lot to foster unity among the various ethnic and religious groups across the state as demonstrated in the construction of the Christian Chapel of Peace and Unity inside Government House, Lokoja.

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, stated this when the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) paid a courtesy visit on the state government to felicitate on the celebration of 2019 Christmas Day.

Chief Onoja, who stood in for the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, thanked the clerics for their unrelenting and tireless prayers for the success of the present administration.

He explained that the absence of the Governor was due to the unfortunate loss of his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello, who passed on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the masses have already christened Governor Bello as a “Talk and Do” Governor who has integrity as all his promises were fulfilled, one of which is the building of the Chapel for Christians to have a worship centre in Kogi State Government House.

The Deputy Governor, who responded to some of the issues raised by the leadership of CAN through its Chairman and spokesman, Bishop John Ibenu, said the current administration has done a lot to address problems of salaries of civil servants, employment opportunities for the citizens of the state among others, and thanked them for the support they have been rendering to the government.

While promising the administration’s preparedness to do more for the state in its second tenure, Onoja urged the clerics to redouble their prayers for the government as the achievements and successes of the administration were attributable to divine intervention.

The State CAN Chairman, Bishop John Ibenu, who had earlier congratulated the Governor and his deputy for their electoral victory in the last governorship polls, described the government as a divinely orchestrated one.

He thanked the Governor for building the Government House Chapel, referring to him as a “Promise Keeper”.

Bishop Ibenu recalled how the Governor made his intention and promise of building the Chapel known in 2016, when they visited him and therefore thanked him for the support towards CAN and other religious bodies which has ensured interreligious harmony and ethnic cohesion among citizens of the state.

He said the visit was to celebrate Christmas with the government and to bring the message of birth of the Messiah to the people and government of the state.

The entourage of the visit included the leadership of CAN including the women and youth wing.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Ayoade Arikye and other aides to the Deputy Governor were in attendance.

