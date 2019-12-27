The only surviving child in the fire outbreak among the three brothers in Sapele town in Delta State in the early hours of Wednesday has died.

This was confirmed by the state Director, Delta State Emergency Management Agency, Karo Ovemeso, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, saying that the only surviving child among the three brothers who were caught up in the fire that engulfed their house last weekend has died.

While expressing sadness over the loss, the Director, Karo Ovemeso, added that the boy who was the youngest of the three brothers was confirmed dead at the Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara, in the early hours of on Wednesday following the results of the 40 degree burn he suffered.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred last Saturday night in Sapele town at about 9pm was caused by candlelight as the children who were between the ages of six and ten years were trapped in the fire as they were already asleep when the fire gutted their two room apartment. Their mother could not withstand the sight as she slumped on arrival at the scene.

Meanwhile, the state government has promised to provide palliative measures to the affected victims of Umukwata thunder storm and Sapele fire accident as it was the state governor’s directive to check the level of damage done in the fire incident in Sapele town and thunderstorm that destroyed houses in Umukwata Community.

Also, Lawmakers at the Delta State House of Assembly have attributed the cordiality between the executive and legislative arms of the state government to the unhindered accessibility of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that good working relationship will continue to exist because of understanding.

Mr. Charles Emetulu, member representing Ndokwa West at the Assembly, who spoke on behalf of others to journalists in Asaba, submitted that the state being predominantly a one party state had also contributed immensely to the peace and even advancement being experienced in the state,

adding “between both arms of government in the state, we don’t lack information. We are one party with one manifesto and 31 of us, comprising 29 lawmakers, the Governor and his Deputy, want to see the manifesto achieved”.

